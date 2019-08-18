|
Joan Evelyn (Vesely) Tofte, of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center after a long courageous battle with PSP. Joan was born in Schenectady on March 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn (Antalek) Vesely. She graduated from Guilderland High School, class of 1959, and lived in Rotterdam for many years where she raised her three children. Throughout her life, she was always busy with a project. Joan enjoyed creative pursuits and excelled at needlework, quilting, interior decorating and many other crafts. She also enjoyed her pets, gardening and traveling. Joan worked as a secretary and seamstress and retired from Capitol Region BOCES. Joan is survived by her daughters, Laurie Allgaier Bouchard (Joe) of Wilton; Lisa Allgaier Hahn (David) of Rochester and G. Eric Allgaier of Concord, NC; granddaughters, Julia, Madeline, Lauren and Grace; brother in-law, Charles Allgaier and loving companion, Richard Fisher. Joan's family would like to thank the staff of Springs 5th floor and hospice team of Wesley Health Care Center for their kind and compassionate care. Services for Joan will be at a later date. If you wish to leave an online condolence or view the obituary and date of service, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. Arrangements are under the care of Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019