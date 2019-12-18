|
|
It wasn't "Murder She Wrote" when Joan F. Cheesman, 88, died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, at the Baptist Health Nursing Center, but she was speaking fondly of the Angela Lansbury TV program a few days before passing. Joan loved to read, and always enjoyed a good mystery, but her favorite genre was Science Fiction. She was well read in many areas, with a life-long interest in archaeology, pursued at one point with a rafting trip to an archaeological dig in Utah. Her life was more of an open book than a mystery, with the clues pointing to a life of dedication to family and a curiosity for all that was around her. Joan was born and raised in the Rochester New York area, where she attended business school before marrying. She was raised by her mother, Florence Burnham Colburn, after her father, Leon Fales, passed away when she was a child. After marriage, she moved to the Schenectady area with her husband, Robert, who was hired as a draftsman with General Electric. They lived first in Rotterdam Junction, where they built a house on the Mohawk River. The children have fond memories of watching the boats on the river and of the local school and park. They family moved later to a sub-urban neighborhood in Charlton, giving the children opportunities to make friends, walk and bike around the area, and attend school in the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake district. Bob and Joan remained there for close to 50 years on Maplewood Drive. In 2015, Bob and Joan moved to the Summit at Glenwyck in Scotia, where Joan was a member of the book club and recently enjoyed studying German. She was an executive secretary at General Electric for over 25 years, and graduated from Schenectady County Community College in 1990. She was brought up in the Baptist faith, but brought her family to the more open beliefs of the Unitarian-Universalist Society of Schenectady in the early 1960s. She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Cheesman, 93, her son, David Cheesman, daughters Nancy Siska, Betsy Barrera, and Pati Cheesman, and by grand-children and great grand-children living in California, Texas, and New York. At Joan's request, her body was donated to Albany Medical College. A memorial service will be held the future. Books were always important to Joan, and In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Town of Ballston Community Library.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019