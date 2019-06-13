Joan Goodwin, 81, passed away on June 9th, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Joan was born in Northvale, NJ to the late Kenneth and Mildred (Fawcett) Proske. A devoted wife and homemaker, Joan took great pride in raising her family and loved her husband and children dearly. No one was more ecstatic than Joan when she became a grandmother. Joan and her husband, Bert, moved from New Jersey to New York in the 1990s and Joan quickly made friends. For many years she bowled in multiple leagues at Sunset Lanes in Colonie. Joan was a longtime member of Emerson Bible Church, in her early years in NJ. She sang in the choir, was active in the women's groups and helped with Vacation Bible School. When Joan and Bert moved to NY she was an active member in Princetown Evangelical Presbyterian Church. There she blessed everyone with her decorating skills and thoughtful poetry. Joan enjoyed many activities including watching ice skating, board games and word games, crocheting and attending bridge club with Bert. A picture perfect day for Joan would be relaxing at Saratoga race track with her family. She never missed sending a birthday card and took great joy in holiday decorating and arranging holiday gatherings for her family, including her annual Easter egg hunts. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting and organizing photos for each of her children and grandchildren. Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her dear husband of 62 years, Bert. Joan is survived by her children, Robin Harrison (Jay), Scott Goodwin (Linda) and Joy Fiacco (Marc), grandchildren, Daniel Wohlrab (Katie), Orion Harrison (Rochelle), Tyler Goodwin (Deanna), Autumn Ferkaluk (Brian), Jonathan Goodwin (Vanessa), Forest Fullam (Jon) and Eric Fiacco, Adam Fiacco and Nina Fiacco, as well as her great-grandchildren, Adriel Fullam, Mira Ferkaluk, Cooper Goodwin, Odette Fullam and Andrew Goodwin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joan's life that will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 12 p.m. at Princetown Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3662 Giffords Church Road in Duanesburg. A reception will follow. Interment will be held privately at Grove Cemetery. Contributions in Joan's name may be made to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. To share a special message or remembrance, please visit whitevanburenfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary