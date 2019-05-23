Resources More Obituaries for Joan Holtermann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Holtermann

Joan Holtermann, 86, of Alplaus, NY, passed away peacefully Friday evening, May 17th with family by her side. Joan was born to the late Charles and Clara Young of Waterloo, NY. After moving to Troy, NY, Joan graduated from Troy's Central Catholic High School in 1950. While working in Troy, Joan married the late Paul Holtermann while he was in the Air Force in 1955. Joan and Paul spent the next nearly 15 years traveling the world to Paul's many Air Force postings eventually settling, upon Paul's retirement, in Lake Carmel, New York in 1968, before moving to Alplaus, New York in 1974. After raising her family, Joan spent many years working in special education in the Niskayuna School District and, typical for Joan, she was dedicated to her students. If one of the kids was taking a subject she had forgotten from decades old High School instruction, Joan would spend long evenings studying for the next day's lessons. Joan also showed dedication to her fellow educators, serving as Union Chapter President for several years. Her dedication to the community would later be shown in her election as President of the Alplaus Residence Association where she loved to preside over the annual Fourth of July Parade. Joan is survived by daughter, Kim Stahl and her husband, Monte of Houston, TX, Peter Holtermann and his wife, Carol of Clifton Park, NY and Keith Holtermann and his fiancé, Madeline Zurn of Easton, PA. Grandchildren included Joshua Stahl, Rebecca Leal, Isaiah Stahl, Kimberly Harrington, Katharine Holtermann and West Holtermann, and six great-grandchildren (with another on the way!). Joan was predeceased by her parents, husband, Paul and sister, Ruby Alexanian. Joan also loved her many, friends, nieces, nephews and cousins very much and was a constant source of news of their various achievements and travels. To Joan, every member of her family and all her friends were not just above average but stars. She spent her days thinking of others first and will forever be remembered as their greatest example of love, kindness and pitching in when help was needed. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband Paul at the Saratoga National Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's name may be made to the . Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019