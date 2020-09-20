1/1
Joan K. Wilgocki
Joan K. Wilgocki, 84, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St, Schenectady, NY 12305. There will be no calling hours. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name may be made to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 600 State St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady and for those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
SEP
22
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
