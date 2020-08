Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan L. O'Hanlon, 88, died July 29th. Celebration, Aug. 15th, 11 a.m., immediately following, tent reception, home of her son: 9897 Western Turnpike, Delanson. langanfuneralhome.com

