|
|
Joan Lundy, 83, of Green Hill Road, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital. She was the widow of the late Floyd Lundy. Mrs. Lundy was born in Alplaus, NY, on October 25, 1936, daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Wildey) Heckler. She graduated high school in Burnt Hill, NY, and taught at Tree House Day Care in Stratford, CT. She enjoyed being outdoors in her garden, caring for her animals, and spending time with her family and friends. Joan leaves behind two sons, Jeffrey F. Lundy of Bethlehem, and John R. Lundy and his wife, Darlene, of Watertown; a daughter, Pamela Gove and her husband, Jon, of Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Ryan Lundy, Taylor Lundy, Samantha Atchison, and Jonny Gove; two great-grand- children, Audrey and Evan; her sister, Barbara Reed of Burnt Hills, NY, her brother; Raymond Heckler and his wife Deborah of Franklin, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday. January 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main Street, Watertown. A private spring burial in Bethlehem Cemetery will be held in the Spring. Calling Hours will be held Saturday, from 12 noon until the time of the service. Memorial donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484. For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019