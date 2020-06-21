Joan M. Sharpe, 85, formerly of Glenville, New York passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Born in Watervliet, New York she was the daughter of the late William and Emily Riley. Joan was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, New York and went on to continue her education at St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Over the years she worked as a Registered Nurse Tompkins County Hospital in Ithaca, Sloan Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Ellis Hospital in Schenectady and the school nurse for Schalmont High School in Rotterdam. Joan married her beloved late husband Edward J. Sharpe on September 13, 1958 at St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet, together they shared 51 years of marriage until his passing in 2009. Both Joan and Ed enjoyed travelling in their motorhome across the country and to visit their daughters in Florida. She also enjoyed playing golf and loved animals, especially rescuing cats. Above all Joan cherished the time she spent with her family. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Mary Whitney (Lance) and Deborah Fusella (James). Joan's grandchildren; Katelyn Lanza (Jess), Jordan Whitney (Stacia), Daniel Fusella, Elizabeth Fusella, Jarrid Whitney (Shelley) and their children Kalia and Luke Whitney and one great grandson on the way. Her sisters Ann Marie Krug (the late Richard) and Emily Rench (Richard) along with several nieces and nephews also survive. A calling period for Joan will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place next to her husband Edward at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave Glenville, New York 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 21, 2020.