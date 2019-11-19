|
Joan Marie entered eternal life on November 16, 2019. She was born January 7, 1938 in Albany, NY to the late Anthony J. Hahn and Anna E. (Van Zandt) Hahn. Joan was of the Roman Catholic faith. She was a graduate of the former Cathedral Academy and was employed by the New York Telephone Company until she started her family. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Charles A King, and daughters, Joan M King and Laurie (Robert A) LaDuke; daughter-in-law, Karen King; granddaughter, Amanda (Ben) King, and great-grandchild, Lydia Charles King Johnson. Sister-in-law, Barbara Hahn, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Joan was predeceased by her parents, and siblings, Rita, George A. (Barbara) Hahn, Anthony J., by her beloved son, Charles Anthony King and also by pet birds, Beaky and Billie. Joan enjoyed rollerskating, ice skating, line dancing, shopping, and trips to NYC to watch the NY Yankees play. She was an animal lover and especially enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. A viewing will be held on Thursday morning from 9:15 am to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Paul the Apostle Church. Burial will follow the Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the Animal Protective Foundation Maple Ave, Scotia, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019