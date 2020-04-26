|
|
Joan Marie Wagner Decker, 88, lifelong resident of Schenectady, New York, died 4/22/20 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Daughter of Jacob Wagner and Florence King Wagner, Joan graduated from Nott Terrace High School and continued her education at Albany Training School for Nursing. Upon graduation, as a LPN, she went to work for Bellevue Maternity Hospital where she was employed for over 40 years. Prior to retirement in 1997, she was a nurse in a private OB-GYN practice. Joan married the "boy" next door, Bertram "Bert" Decker Jr., who predeased her in 2016. They were married for 63 years. Throughout her lifetime, participation in church activities was an important factor in her life. She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church, where she was a greeter, served on various committees and was involved in fundraising activities for the church. Joan was also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church were she sang in the choir and was the church newsletter editor. Playing golf, bridge and boating on the Great Sacandaga Lake were favorite pastimes. But her most cherished accomplishment was being a "mom". She loved spending time with her children and their families, who live in various parts of the country. Joan is survived by her three children, Kathleen (Charlie) Mack of Granby, CT, James (Janiece) Decker of Spring, Texas and Patricia (John) Holloway of Maricopa, Arizonia; her brother Harold (Beverly) Wagner of Port St. Lucie, Florida and her sister-in-law, Patricia (Arnold) Gillespie of Wells, Maine. She is also survived by three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The Family wish to express their deep appreciation for the compassionate care she received at Kingsway Manor, especially nurse Holly and the caregivers; to Pastor Christian Jewell of Faith United Methodist Church for his spiritual guidance and friendship; to Bev Borawski a loving and gracious friend; Community Hospice of Schenectady and the extraordinary kindness and acts of compassionate care given by the nursing, social service and pastoral staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's hospital. A memorial service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church at a later date, followed by a committal service at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 811 N. Brandywine Ave, Schenectady, NY 12308. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020