Joan Ross Aseltine died on May 14, 2020 at the age of 90. The only child of Raymond and Mildred Ross, Joan was born in Meadville, PA and graduated from Allegheny College there. She came to Schenectady in 1951 as a recruit for GE's Engineering Aide program, where she met her husband-to-be, Harold Aseltine. Both left GE for graduate school in the fall of 1954—Joan to the U. of Colorado, and Hal to the U. of Michigan—and Joan always enjoyed letting people know that Hal proposed to her from a public phone at an Ann Arbor bowling alley. Joan and Hal were married in 1955, and after spending two years in Michigan, they returned to the Schenectady area and settled in Glenville to raise their family. Hal taught mathematics at Linton High School and Schenectady County Community College, and Joan was a stay-at-home mom and took great pride in the educational accomplishments of their three sons. In 1990 Hal and Joan built a home in Saratoga Springs, and spent their senior years there. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 57 years in 2013. She is survived by her sons: Steve of Los Angeles, Mark and Patti of Philadelphia, and Peter and his wife Sheila of Doylestown, PA and their two daughters, Kate and Laura. Joan will be cremated and, according to her wishes, the service will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 17 to May 18, 2020.