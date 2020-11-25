1/1
Joan Young
Joan Young, age 86, passed away November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Harold and Jessie Tooley. Joan retired from the Niskayuna School District after 35 years of service. Joan was the beloved wife of nearly 57 years to the late Raymond Young. She is the devoted mother of Raymond M. (Gloria) Young of Lebanon, OR. Cherished grandmother of Crystal, Melinda, Brian and Gina. She is the loving great grandmother of Britney, Dakota, Austin, Taylor, Reese and Raelyn. Joan is the sister of Anita Porcaro. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 440 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 25, 2020.
