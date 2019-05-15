Joanne (Reed) Golden, 88, has joined the love of her life, her husband, Jim, in eternal peace. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 9 at the Glendale Nursing Home. Joanne Reed was born on October 25, 1930 in Portland, Maine to Hazel and Charles Reed. Joanne grew up in a military family, living on various bases around the country. Raised during the Great Depression, Joanne learned to make something from just about anything. She met Jim Golden while waitressing at a diner. Jim first came there for the pie, but stayed for the redhead. Jim and Joanne were married in Mechanicville on November 11, 1953. Although always busy, Joanne provided a cozy and peaceful home for her husband and daughters. Joanne's greatest joy was to cook a big dinner and be surrounded by happy family. Joanne was a caring and compassionate person always helping others in need, whether it was an immigrant family or caring for homeless or injured animals. She also volunteered at the Schenectady County Public Library. Joanne was active in the Mechanicville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Home Bureau, as well as working Golden Drugs and retiring from Price Chopper after many years of service. Jim and Joanne loved camping and upon retirement they expanded their travels across the pond, including a trip to Ireland to visit the family homestead. Joanne was predeceased by her mother, Hazel McCarthy; her husband, Jim Golden; and her sisters, Phyllis Stevens and Elizabeth Grob, and son-in-law, John Matthews. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Karen Bradley (David) and Christine Matthews (Andrew McAdoo); her three cherished granddaughters, Sarah Bradley Moore (Shane), Emily Doherty (Conor), and Rachel Bradley (Daniel McCullough), four beloved great-grandchildren, Matilda and Clark Moore, Killian and Wesley Doherty; her brother, Peter McCarthy (Maureen); cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St., Mechanicville, NY on Friday, May 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church on Saturday with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. The family deeply appreciates the outstanding care and support provided by the caring and compassionate staff of the Glendale Nursing Home, Pine Plains Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302 or Friends of the Schenectady County Public Library, c/o Treasurer, 99 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 in memory of Joanne Golden. To leave condolences or for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 15, 2019