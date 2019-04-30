JoAnne Roberts "Bunny" Hulett, loving wife of Peter Hulett of Spartanburg, SC, native of Schenectady, NY and graduate of Mont Pleasant High School (1966), went home to be with the Lord April 27, 2019, after a courageous 3-year battle with PHT. Like everything in life, she fought her condition with every ounce of strength she had until the end, aided by her daughter Elizabeth and her granddaughters, Kimberly, Melissa, Amanda, & Megan, while in Hospice care the last 71 days of her life alongside their Papa. Peter will always remember her as is faithful, sexy, stubborn Irish, blond, blue-eyed Catholic girl, friend, and wife for 56 years, who always gave more than she got. JoAnne loved the 17 years she spent with her family camping in the Adirondack Mountains of NY until moving to SC, where she discovered the ocean at Surfside, Myrtle Beach and would spend time there with friends, children, relatives and grandchildren the remainder of her life. Her other accomplishments and travels within the United States are too numerous to list. But she considered being able to have a large family and being able to be a stay-at-home Mom until they were grown, her happiest time, while working alongside her husband remodeling their 75-year-old farmhouse in Charlton, NY. JoAnne was a Nursery Education student at SUNY - Cobleskill, NY. She would later work for Marriott International Food Services and graduated top in her class from Private Investigator Institute in Greenville, SC. JoAnne was a proud United States Marine Corp Mom. Surviving in addition to her husband, are sons, Shawn Hulett and his wife Penny, Christopher Hulett, and Matthew Hulett and his wife Melissa; daughters, Elizabeth Fowler, Jennifer Scoggins and her husband, Chris; brother, Timothy Roberts of NY; 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Bernard "Bernie" and Elizabeth "Betty" Haile Roberts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Peter gives great thanks to his daughter, Elizabeth and her four daughters, Kimberly, Melissa, Amanda, and Megan for giving their unselfish support to their grandmother during her illness. The family would like to express their sincere thank you to Dr. Norton and to Dr. Clark, Nurse Rita, and Spartanburg Regional Hospital and Hospice for the terrific care they gave to JoAnne the past three years. JoAnne, Bunny, Nana, GiGi and Wife, you will be missed by us every day. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary