Joanne J. Alheim, 72, of Western Parkway, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ellis Hospital following a period of declining health. Born on May 3, 1948 in Amsterdam, NY, she was the daughter of the Joseph and Dorothy (Goodrow) Orsini. She was raised and educated in Amsterdam, NY. Joanne lived in Schenectady since 1975, where she worked for the General Electric Co's gas turbine Payroll Department, Waldenbooks of the Mohawk Mall and then Schenectady Magazine. Joanne loved to read, garden, watch old movies, go on walks, and spend time with her family. She loved to laugh and her children always gave her a reason to laugh heartily. She helped to raise her two grandchildren, and we know she cherished being able to watch them grow. She was also a catechist for St. Paul the Apostle School of Religious Instruction for several years. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Orsini. She leaves her husband, Robert Alheim of Schenectady; four children, Robert Alheim Jr., of Niskayuna, Emily Alheim of Schenectady, Elizabeth Alheim of Orlando, FL, and Nicole McKee (Travis) of Mesa, AZ; two grandsons, Bret Hasel and Michael O'Toole, II; a brother, Joseph Orsini of Amsterdam; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie followed by a public service at 12 Noon Friday, June 26 at Pieta Garden of Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to either Community Hospice or St. Jude's. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.