We mourn the passing of Joanne Jess Perry, lost too soon on Friday May 8, 2020. Her 20-month battle with peritoneal cancer will be remembered for its optimism, tenacity, and grace. Joanne was born in Rotterdam, NY on March 29, 1958 to Edward and Mayzoe Jess. Joanne was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Thomas. She is remembered by brothers, Edward, Steven (Kimberly), Richard (Danielle) and Robert (Nancy), her sisters-in-law, Susan (Dick) Sheffield, Laurie (Steve) Keith, Colleen (Chris) Jess, and many nieces and nephews. Marrying her love, lifelong companion, and best friend, William J. Perry Jr. on September 27, 1981, two children followed. Daughter, Christine (Joseph) Forsythe, grandchildren, Marcus, Alexander, and Nicholas join son, William (Heather) Perry III, their father, extended family, and countless friends in cherishing her memory daily. Joanne was a graduate of the Class of 1976 at Schalmont High School. A thirst for knowledge coupled with a passion to teach resulted in a Master's in Education from the University at Albany. Over 20 years of teaching mathematics, predominantly at Guilderland Central Schools, leaves a lasting and expansive legacy with friends, faculty, students, and families fortunate to have met her. Upon retiring, Joanne enjoyed traveling, tending to her gardens, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Private memorial service for friends and family to be held at a yet to be determined date. Joanne's family would like to thank Dr. Joyce Barlin and the staff at The Women's Cancer Care Associates in Albany, NY and Kate from Community Hospice for their care, compassion, and tireless efforts. Memorial donations in Joanne's honor may be made to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union St Schenectady, NY 12308; for their consistent and compassionate care. Condolences, pictures and notes in memoriam may be made at bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.