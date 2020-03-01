Home

Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
Joanne K. Trembly

Joanne K. Trembly Obituary
Joanne K. Trembly 69, of Castleton, passed away on February 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Faye Barton; and the wife of the late James 'Jay' Trembly. She was born in Patterson, NJ. Joanne received her master's degree in Literature. She is survived by five children, Jay Trembly, Lawrence Cassella, Danielle Ohrin, Sarah Trembly and Nicole Trembly; a sister, Jane as well as four brothers, Mark, Mike, Steven and Danni, as well as many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on August 29, 2020 in her honor. Her final resting place will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
