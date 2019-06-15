|
JoAnne Kuchera Ferris, 70, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. JoAnne was born in Schenectady to the late Harry and Josephine Caruso Kuchera. She was a graduate of the former Notre Dame High School in Schenectady. She moved to Gouldsboro, PA in the early 1970's and worked there as a manager for GSP Management Company. She moved back to Schenectady in 2006. JoAnne was predeceased by her husband, William H, Ferris who died in 1977. She is survived by two son, Jason Ferris and William H. (fiancée, Crystal DeCamp) Ferris; two siblings, Harry (Cynthia) Kuchera of Niskayuna and MaryJo (Tom) Welch of Port St. Lucie, FL; nieces, Alison Hartz and Brianne Kuchera, nephew, Reed Kuchera. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service Monday, June 17 at 12 noon at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019