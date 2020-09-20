1/
Joanne Lyon
1970 - 2020
Joanne Lyon, 49, passed away September 15, 2020 in Albemarle, North Carolina. Born in Schenectady on September 27, 1970, she was the daughter of Chris Belak and the late Arthur M. Lyon. She was a home health aide with Dutchess County Hospice for many years. Joanne is survived by her husband, John Duckworth; her mother, Chris Belak-Redl (Richard Redl); her children, Brian Grant II, Krissanne Grant and Anthony Lyon; three grandchildren; her sisters, Windy and Misty and brothers, John and Michael; also by several cousins including Mary, who was like a sister and close friend Cathy VanBuren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4 to 6 pm, followed by a funeral service at 6 pm, all at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 20, 2020.
