Mrs. Joanne M. Bryan, 84, of Iroquois Drive, Cobleskill, New York passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Born on January 14, 1936 in Hinckley, NY, she was the daughter of Oscar LaFever and Doris Oakes LaFever. She was a graduate of Remsen High School and attended SUNY Cobleskill. She spent most of her life in the Cobleskill area, previously residing in Ballston Spa, Remsen, and Schenectady. Mrs. Bryan was a secretary for General Electric in Schenectady until her retirement. She was of Methodist faith. Joanne enjoyed playing golf and was an avid reader. On February 9, 1957, Joanne was married to Ward Bryan. Together they celebrated over 62 years of marriage. Mrs. Bryan is survived by her husband, Ward Bryan of Cobleskill, NY. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Noon at The Chapel of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY. Burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Animal Shelter-Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Joanne M. Bryan at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020