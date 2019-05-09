Joanne M. Constantine, 90, of Amsterdam, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her daughter's home in Las Vegas, NV, surrounded by her family. Born in Reggio Calabria, Italy, on February 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Nicolina Ambrosina Guinta. She was educated in Italy and moved to Amsterdam in 1950. Mrs. Constantine was a homemaker and a communicant of the former St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was married to Paul J. Constantine on September 4, 1949. He died November 26, 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie, and her husband, Bruce Morrow; granddaughters, Melissa Morrow and Theresa Sanhueza; great -grandson, Anthony and great-granddaughter, Alexis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will be private in St. Michael's Cemetery and there will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Arrangements are by De Stefano Funeral Home, Rt. 5-S, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019