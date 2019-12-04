Home

Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1015
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
1971 - 2019
Joanne McIntosh Obituary
Joanne McIntosh passed away November 16, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, NY on March 19, 1971 to Joanne G. McNeal and Richard G. McNeal. She worked several nursing jobs at St. Clare's/Ellis Hospital and lived out her passion to help others in need. Both of her parents predeceased her. Survivors include her daughter, Joshawnna M. McNeal of Schenectady, NY, and her son, William Hoars McNeal of Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Michele L. McNeal and Renee S. McNeal of Schenectady, NY; brothers, Richard M. McNeal of Oakland, CA and Zachary T McNeal of Balston Lake, NY; two grandsons, Jeremiah R. McNeal and Hakeem A. Woodson McNeal; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held for family and friends Friday at 4 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
