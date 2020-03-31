Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Ruscio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Ruscio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Ruscio Obituary
Joanne Ruscio, 84, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. Joanne was born and raised in Amsterdam, NY. She was the daughter of the late Margaret (Cenzano) and Carl Desimone. Joanne married her high school sweetheart, Peter Ruscio, on May 23, 1954. Joanne was a communicant of St. Luke's Church in Schenectady. The centers of Joanne's world were her children, grandchildren and her dogs. Besides her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Peter V. Ruscio. She is survived by her five sons, Timothy M. Ruscio (Christine), Peter A. Ruscio, Brian L. Ruscio, Kevin C. Ruscio and Christopher L. Ruscio (Charlene) and by her many grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus public guidelines, funeral services are restricted to family only. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A service will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Johnstown. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -