JoBerta L. Underwood (85) of Schenectady, NY died at home on 2/18/2020. She was born in North Manchester, Indiana on 2/22/1934. She was a dedicated gardener, devoted opera fan, and a lover of outdoor activities. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Catherine Beauchamp, her brother George Beauchamp, and her son Jay Underwood. She is survived by her husband of more than 67 years, Jack Underwood, daughter Janice Underwood, and granddaughter Alyssa Errico. JoBerta was an elementary school teacher early in her marriage. In later years she returned to school and developed a second career in nursing. She retired from St. Clare's Hospital. The family is thankful for the assistance she received from her devoted care givers, which allowed her to remain in her home. Gifts in her memory may be made to a Parkinson's Disease research center. The family invites you to join them for a memorial service on March 28, 1:30 PM, at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, 1221 Wendell Ave.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020