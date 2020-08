Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jodi's life story with friends and family

Share Jodi's life story with friends and family



Jodi Adine Josse, 56, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at her residence after a long, courageous battle with cancer.Funeral services Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gordon C. Emerick FH. Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store