Jodi Marie Leo, age 62, died peacefully on June 23, 2020 at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX after a long illness. Her husband, Lawrence Leo, was at her bedside. Jodi was born on August 2nd, 1957 in Schenectady, NY, she graduated Linton High School in 1975 and then graduated from St. Mary's College in Gainesville, FL. She was predeceased by parents, Daniel St.Cyr and Dorothy St.Cyr-Kloss. She is survived by her husband, Larry, daughter, Samantha Marie Leo of S. Glens Falls, NY; sister, Kim St.Cyr of Rotterdam, NY; brothers, Daniel Jr. St.Cyr of Port Henry, NY, Richard St.Cyr and his wife Anna, of Burnt Hills, NY. She had great passions for travel, as we lived in several states across the country, her pets, especially her horses, loved motorcycles, and most of all, being a wife and mother. I'll miss being in the wind together, my best friend, till we meet again. There will be a service for her when the time is right.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 5, 2020.
