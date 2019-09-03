|
Joel H. Wescott, 92, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on August 14, 2019. Born in Henderson, NY, he was the son of the late Ray and Eunice Bovee Wescott. Joel attended Henderson High School until leaving to proudly defend his country in the US Navy from 1944-1946. During his time in the Navy he served on the USS Lake Champlain and received several medals. Joel married his beloved late wife June McCarthy Wescott on October 26, 1946 in Watertown, NY. Together they had a wonderful marriage until her passing in 2007. In 1953 Joel started building the family home in Glenville, where he continued to live until the day he passed. Joel was a carpenter for many years joining the Carpenters Union Local 146 in 1951, where he served as the former Vice President. He received his Journeyman's Apprentice certificate in 1955. Joel worked at The Skyway where he helped manage and tended bar at the back bar, he also worked for Helping Hands Preschool and retired from Schonowee Preschool in 1999. Joel was a scout master for Boy Scout Troop 67 and he was Team Manager and President of Beukendaal Baseball League. Joel was on the Board of Directors and former President of the Glen Worden Senior Center. He was the sole care giver of his wife when she became ill in 1997 and continued caring for her until her death in 2007. He enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing, stock car races, playing pinochle and bowling well into his 80's. Above all Joel cherished his time spent with his family. In addition to his wife June, he was predeceased by his siblings, Herbert Wescott, Albert Wescott, Ray Wescott, Bernard Wescott, Shirley McKenna and Virginia Bennett. Joel is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Patti Ingram and granddaughter, Jessica Ingram (Jason); his feline companion, Samba Sue; sister-in-law, Edith Wescott (New Jersey); as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Joel will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to Danny LeGere, the nursing staff of C-4 at Ellis Hospital, Kelly and Rachael Farone, Beukendaal and West Glenville Fire Companies as well as neighbor and first responder Charlie Beers for the care Joel received with his declining health. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Joel's name to the West Glenville Fire Company, 2024 West Glenville Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019