Josephine M. Manion, 79, formerly of Amsterdam, NY; passed away July 27th, at Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, NY. Born in Gloversville, NY, on January 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma Collins Troll. Jo received her education and graduated from Fonda – Fultonville Central School. She also received her R.N. degree from Columbia Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Hudson, N.Y. On November 11, 1967, Jo married the love of her life Robert J. Manion. For the next 23 years they spent their time traveling, entertaining friends, and most importantly raising their family. She was also predeceased by her brother, Patrick Troll. Jo was first employed at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center and later at Amsterdam Memorial Hospital. She left nursing in 1975 to devote herself to caring for her family. Some of the activities Jo performed as a Mom included: school "room mother", making Halloween costumes for her children, and as a bingo volunteer for Bishop Scully High School. After husband Bob passed away on November 1, 1991, Jo continued to pursue her interests. She travelled, spent time with friends, went for long walks with her dog, and enjoyed the outdoors. Jo also was active in her community as a volunteer both with her parish and local schools. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jo was a parishioner and communicant of St. Stephen's Church in Hagaman, NY. She was a former member of the Amsterdam Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and a former literacy tutor at Techler Elementary School in Amsterdam. Jo is survived by one son, Aaron Manion (Emily) of New York, NY; two daughters, Maureen E. Halderman (Anthony) of San Luis Obispo, CA; and Andrea M. Manion ( Richard Bashant) of Ballston Spa, NY; seven grandchildren, Eli, Caleb, Ruby and Silas Bashant, Sean and Finn Halderman and Brooke Manion. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10AM at the Riley Mortuary, Inc. 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, followed at 11AM by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church 51 N. Pawling Street, Hagaman, NY, with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Calling hours are Friday August 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary. Jo had a deep commitment to the nursing profession and a strong Catholic Faith. Memorial gifts in Jo's name may be made to Dr. Tom Catena -- African Mission Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 8598, Pueblo, CO .81008 or click on link (Nuba2020) or The American Stroke Association
, 6405 Metcalf Ave. #214, Overland, KS 66202 or click on link. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=19718746&pg=personal&fr_id=3930
