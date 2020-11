Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johanna's life story with friends and family

Share Johanna's life story with friends and family



Johanna M. Deitz, 83, passed away. Visit, Nov. 10, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., NewComer Cremations & Funerals, Colonie. Masks req. Newcomeralbany.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store