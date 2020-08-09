1/1
Johanna W. Parkes
Johanna Wright Parkes, 82, died in her home on July 5, 2020, ending her two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Parkes. Johanna was born on June 11, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, eldest daughter of R.D. and Helen Wright. As a child, she studied classical piano at the Julliard School of Music and dreamed of someday owning a horse. She saved up enough money to buy one by the age of 13. As her parents did for her, she created rich experiences for her own children, encouraging them to dream and explore life's possibilities. Johanna graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1960, a year after marrying Robert A. Stenger. Together they raised four children in a partnership that lasted close to 20 years. She married Robert I. Parkes, a fellow sailor, in 1991, and upon moving to Florida became an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Naples (UUCGN). Johanna's interest in classical piano was lifelong. In Charlton, NY in the 1970's, she performed as a concert pianist in solo and group recitals. All this while she was supporting her children's many interests and running a small homestead farm. In Florida, she was active in the Music Foundation of Greater Naples (MFGN), which funds scholarships for young musicians, and she was a founding member of MFGN's Legatos piano group, participating for over 20 years. Johanna shared her love of the outdoors as a parent, a scout leader, and in her professional life with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Mohawk Pathways Girl Scout Council. At the age of 51, she became an ADK 46er, having climbed all 46 peaks over 4,000 feet in the Adirondack mountains. Throughout her life, Chambers Island, WI was her beloved summer home. Always active, even using a chainsaw in her late 70's, she was an inspiration to her family. She frequently participated in the Chambers Island 5K race along with her grandchildren, most recently receiving the oldest finisher award at the age of 81. In her last letter to family and friends she wrote, "As I reflect on the journey of my life, the many diverse paths I have chosen, all the amazing people I've known, and my love affair with the out-of-doors, I find myself celebrating my treasure chest of memories and the wonderful, indeed, magical times I shared with each of you. Thank you so much for being a part of my life." She is survived by her sisters, Suzanne Fletcher, Chapel Hill, NC, and Louise Reza, Richmond, VA; her children, Michele Stenger, Homer, AK, Michael Stenger, Seattle, WA, Alicia Dobyns, Hampton, VA, and Cynthia Stenger Riplinger, Eugene, OR; her step-children, Bill Parkes, Mechanicsville, PA, and Nancy Parkes, Sterling, VA; and her grandchildren, Robert, Iain, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Rachel, Rebecca, Zach, Tristan and Shannon. A celebration of her life will be held next year at UUCGN. Donations can be made in her memory to the Door County Land Trust's Chambers Island Nature Preserve, to MFGN, UUCGN or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 9, 2020.
