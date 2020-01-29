|
SGT. John A. Cooper, 29, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Ft. Drum in Watertown, NY. John was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of John and Mary Cooper. He was a 2009 graduate of Niskayuna High School and a graduate of Norwich University Corps of Cadets Class of 2013. He serviced in the US Army Reserve in Vermont and New York State before joining the US Army, serving on deployments to Ukraine and Afghanistan. His passions were Military History, Hiking and the Outdoors, completing the Appalachian Trail, and was an avid Rugby Player, playing on various New England Teams after College. He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Cooper; a sister, Mallory Cooper; his fiancee', Adela Bukva; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private funeral has been held. Interment Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16650/Overview/?relatedId=19258 To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020