Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Cuff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. Cuff Obituary
John A. Cuff, 83, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, with his family by his side. John was born in Kingston, NY, the son of the late John J. Cuff and Edith Mayone Cuff. He graduated from Kingston High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He served as a Radioman before being honorably discharged in 1956. John was employed as a Senior Lab Technician for 22 years with SI Group in Niskayuna "retiring" in 2003. He continued to work part time for several more years. John was a devoted family man. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Hilderbrand Davis VFW Post 1895. He was also a model train enthusiast. In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his brother, Dennis Cuff. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 59 years, Thelma Hahn Cuff, two sons, John J. Cuff, and his partner Maria Gregory, of Cary, NC and Steven M. (Rose) Cuff of Fairfield, CT., his siblings, William (Carole) Cuff, Walter (Susan) Cuff, Matthew Olocki, Randy (Caroline) Olocki and Jeannine (Tom) Messina, his sister in law, Claudia Cuff, two grandchildren, Nicholas (Alyssa) Cuff and Edward M. Cuff as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Friday, 10 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church. Entombment, with military honors, will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to , 510 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the Schenectady APF, 53 Maple Ave. Schenectady, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now