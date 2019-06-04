John A. Cuff, 83, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, with his family by his side. John was born in Kingston, NY, the son of the late John J. Cuff and Edith Mayone Cuff. He graduated from Kingston High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He served as a Radioman before being honorably discharged in 1956. John was employed as a Senior Lab Technician for 22 years with SI Group in Niskayuna "retiring" in 2003. He continued to work part time for several more years. John was a devoted family man. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Hilderbrand Davis VFW Post 1895. He was also a model train enthusiast. In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his brother, Dennis Cuff. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 59 years, Thelma Hahn Cuff, two sons, John J. Cuff, and his partner Maria Gregory, of Cary, NC and Steven M. (Rose) Cuff of Fairfield, CT., his siblings, William (Carole) Cuff, Walter (Susan) Cuff, Matthew Olocki, Randy (Caroline) Olocki and Jeannine (Tom) Messina, his sister in law, Claudia Cuff, two grandchildren, Nicholas (Alyssa) Cuff and Edward M. Cuff as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Friday, 10 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church. Entombment, with military honors, will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to , 510 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the Schenectady APF, 53 Maple Ave. Schenectady, NY 12302. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary