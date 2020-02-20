|
John A. Parente, 92, of Schenectady, NY, passed away February 11th, 2020 at home with his loving sons by his side. John will be remembered by his wife, Anita, of 72 years and his children, Elena, Kathy, John and Kevin. John will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Bryan, Danielle, Savarra and Chelsea; as well as his loving great-grandchildren, Christian, Jordyn and baby Addison. John was the son of Luigi and Rosina (Todina) Parente. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mike, Tony and Doris. Also, his in-laws, Dominic and Norma DeGesare, William Pertierra and Joan (Monaco) Lupe. He will also be remembered by his brother, Louis Parente; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Bud) Lupe, Ronald and Delores (Monaco) Metzger and Marie (Monaco) Pertierra. Also, he had such a loving relationship with his nieces and nephews as well as their children. John was born on August 28th, 1927 in Rutland, Vermont. He served honorably in the US Army. John was very active within his church and community. He founded and was actively involved in C.Y.O. Basketball for boys and girls at Our Lady Queen of Peace, formerly; Our Lady of the Assumption. He also served there as an usher and headed the church feast for many years. He was also actively involved with the Holy Name Society. In addition to working for Verizon for 35 years, John was very active in Verizon Pioneers and refereed high school J.V. Basketball, Pop Warner, Freshman, J.V. and Varsity football for over 50 years. John was also a president of Junior Achievement and was a co-founder of the Bell-Tel Retirees program. He was loved and appreciated by many and will be missed dearly by his family and friends and colleagues. A calling hour will be held Saturday, February 22nd, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A prayer service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. To share a condolence or send a message to the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020