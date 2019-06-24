John Annunziato, 79, of Malta, NY, formerly of Hoosick Falls, NY, died suddenly after a long illness on June 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Josephine, in August 1991. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sherman; his daughter, Donna Annunziato-Clifford of Bennington, VT; two stepsons, Kevin Sherman (Nacole Torturo) of Norman, OK and Matt Sherman (Ashley Walker) of Ballston Spa, NY; granddaughters, Micaela Clifford (12 years of age) and Brooklyn Sherman (3 years of age); four sisters, Carmella Donato of Brooklyn, NY, Anna Torres of Albany, NY, Rosemarie Fredericks (Roger) of Lady Lake, FL and Bernadette Flatley (Thomas) of Lanesboro, MA; and one brother, Dave Annunziato of FL; and several nieces and nephews. John had several businesses in his lifetime which included an auto salvage business, Jo's Pizza in Hoosick Falls, NY and Nunzi's Provisions delivering meat and cheeses to customers and retired in 2004. He loved spending time between Florida and New York with family and friends and enjoyed playing cards. Relatives and friends can come to a celebration of life on June 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Malta Ridge United Methodist Church in Malta, New York. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary