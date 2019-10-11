|
|
John B. Carbone, best known as the owner of Carbone's Carpets, caring brother to five sisters, and loving father to six girls, died on October 7, 2019 at the age of 97. John was born in Amsterdam, NY on February 6, 1922 to Maria Vertucci and Luigi Carbone. He graduated from Wilbur Lynch H.S. in 1940. After machinist training at the Auburn Machine Shop, he worked at the Inman Manufacturing Co. in Amsterdam. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and was assigned to the radar division of the USS Halligan. In 1945, two days after he was transferred to the USS Duluth, the USS Halligan was sunk during the battle of Okinawa. With many killed on board, John was left to wonder why he was spared. After the war, he went to work at the Bigelow & Sanford Carpet Company in Amsterdam. One night in 1946, he asked a blonde girl named Stella for a dance at the Elbow Room in Amsterdam. It was love at first dance. Stella Walek and John were married a few months later. The couple got to work on a family and along came Patricia, Pamela and Kathleen. In 1955, he decided to open a retail carpet and rug cleaning business in Glenville and named it Carbone's Carpets. Once the family expanded to include Judy, the Carbones moved to Glenville to live. A few years later, along came Janis and Kristine to make a family of six girls. John worked hard on growing his carpet installation and cleaning business and caring for his family. He became a respected business man in the Capital region area. His businesses included a warehouse and several rental properties. In his spare time, he was an avid musician who played the piano, organ and violin by ear. He also had a great voice and loved to dance. He semi-retired in the 1980s and he and Stella began going to Florida in order to enjoy the warm weather and play golf. Anyone who knew John knew his family and friends were the most important part of his life. He was a kind, smart, funny and caring father who never once lost his temper. As the only male in his family, he was always looking after his sisters, brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and godchildren. John was an avid photographer who happily documented every event. He was the first to offer to bring food, provide wine or pick up the check. It was all about bringing people together to celebrate life. He lived his life to the fullest, while holding a glass of red wine and making sure everyone else had one too. When he moved out of his long-time home and into an assisted living facility at the age of 94, the first question he asked was whether or not he could have his daily glass of red wine there. John is survived by his wife, Stella of Judson Meadows, five daughters, Patricia Pfaffenbach of Westfield, NJ, Kathy Carbone of Sarasota, FL, Judith Sheats of Berkeley Heights, NJ, Janis Richards of Bronxville, NY, Kristine Wolcott of Brambleton, VA, and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His daughter, Pamela Anderson, predeceased him in 2016. A memorial service will be held in November. Online condolences may be made at glenvillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019