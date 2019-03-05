John B. O'Leary, 58, passed away very suddenly from a cardiac arrest at his home on Sanders on March 2nd. John was born in Schenectady and raised in Scotia. He attended Scotia schools and graduated in 1978. For thirty years John has been a chef in the Capital area. For a period of 10 years, John and his two brothers owned O'Leary's Pub and Grill in Scotia. At the time of his death John was a chef at Firestone 151 owned by Tim Trier his employer and his friend. John was very happy with his position there. He is survived by his mother, Barbara of Scotia; his brother, Kevin of Scotia, and brother, David (Brenda) of Venice, Florida; cousins, nieces and nephew, and two great-nephews. His father, Robert has been deceased since De- cember 9, 2016. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY, on Friday March 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 11 a.m. there will be a service after which a luncheon will be served at Clinton's Ditch in the Stockade area of Schenectady. All are welcome. Memorial donations in John's honor may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019