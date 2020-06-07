John C (Jack) Hunter of Saratoga Springs, NY, a lifelong Saratoga resident, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side holding his hand. Born on March 28, 1941, in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of the late Burritt D. Hunter and Jean Winney Hunter. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1959. He went on to SUNY Plattsburgh, where he earned his Bachelors degree in education. Jack was a plumber in the city of Saratoga Springs for many years, working for the traditional plumbing and heating companies of Boyce and Drake and Freeman&Shea, until he started his own plumbing company, Jack Hunter Plumbing and Heating. Jack was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the New York Yankees and the Syracuse Orangemen Basketball program. His greatest enjoyment came from his family, including his children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; a son Scott Hunter; a brother David Hunter; and a grandson Corbin Hunter. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marcia Hunter; a son Bryan Hunter and his wife Kathleen of Maine; two daughters, Tara Kelly and her husband Sean of Porter Corners, NY; and Ariane Hunter-Wade and her husband David of Ayr, Scotland; a sister Roberta Miller of Tucson, AZ; and his grandchildren, Rachel, Tessa, Kyra, and Rowan; and a great grandson Wesley. Services will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Saratoga Springs Public Library 46 Henry St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.