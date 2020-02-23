|
|
John C. Varone, 78, of Ballston Spa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness. Born in April 1941 in Manhattan, New York, son of deceased Dominick and Jane (Olson) Varone. John lived in various cities due to his father's work in Maine, Florida, North Dakota, and Trinidad just before World War II. In 1956, his family moved back to the Schenectady area, where John attended Burnt Hills High School. John graduated in 1961 and joined the army in July 1962. He began basic training at Ft. Dix in NJ, followed by military schooling at Ft. Devens, MA; and then bravely served his country, overseas in Okinawa, from April 1963 to May 1965, until his honorable discharge as Sp4 E-4 in July of 1964. John worked at the American Locomotive Company for about a year before they moved out of Schenectady. He went to work for the Federal Government at Watervliet Arsenal from January 1968 to March 1998. John married Jean DeJohn in 1975 and soon after, they moved to Ballston Spa, where she predeceased him in 1996. In July 2000, he married his second wife, Evelyn Eckerson (Rogalski). For 19 loving years, John and Evelyn shared many happy memories together: including travel, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. John is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his children, Christine Eckerson; John Eckerson and his children, Jack and Emma; Patricia Stevens (Eric) and their children, Lauren and Kelsey. John is also survived by his brother, Richard Varone (Marlene) of California; his sister-in-law, Joan Varone (Renwick), and his brother-in-law, William Baynes (Donna) of California; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. John is predeceased by his brother, Renwick N. Varone and his sister, Donna (Varone) Baynes. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday February 25, 2020, at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Interment with full military honors will be held on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on John's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020