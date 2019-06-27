|
John Chrysler, 69, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Baptist Rehab and Nursing Center with his loving family by his side. John was the son of the late John and Linnie (Ogden) Chrysler. John was the devoted husband to Rose Ann "Randi" Chrysler. They were married 32 years. John is survived by his wife, five children and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin, Terry Snay and a sister, Debbie VanWely (Chris). Calling hours will be held on from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at NewComer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie NY. Burial will follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mr. Mo Project Senior Dog Rescue, mrmoproject.com. or the . To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 27, 2019