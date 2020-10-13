John D. Drexel, 49, of Colonie passed away peacefully October 10. Born in Schenectady NY, he is the son of John and Mary Drexel. John was a graduate of South Colonie High School in 1989. He was a lifelong resident of the capital district. He enjoyed bowling, as well as his time operating the pro shop at Town and Country Lanes in Guilderland. He loved sharing his knowledge of bowling, golf and cooking with his nephew, and volunteered his time cooking church dinners. John was predeceased by his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his parents John and Mary Drexel, brother Mike (Julie) Drexel, beloved nephew Tyler Drexel, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank all the family and friends who supported and prayed for John during his hard fought battle with cancer. A visitation will be held Wednesday October 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, NY 12205. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions in John's memory to: The John Drexel Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Julie Drexel, 319 Turnbull Road, Delanson, NY 12053.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store