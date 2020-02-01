|
|
John D. Kinsella, age 83, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on September 11, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late John J. Kinsella and Hannah Conroy Kinsella. After moving the family upstate from Brooklyn in 1970, John worked for 30 years running bread delivery routes, primarily Thomas', in the Schenectady area. He would be known to many as "Big John the Muffin Man". John was a regular fixture at Arthur's Market in the Stockade for decades. John enjoyed people hence his love for Arthur's; what better place to be part of a diverse and fascinating community. To all of you that made John chuckle, wittingly or not, thank you, you made his life a more enjoyable one. Since 2001 he worked at the Walmart in Clifton Park, a place filled with a dynamic spectrum of folk, some of which he held very close to his heart. Thanks to all of you. John had a small cadre of golfing buddies with whom he enjoyed many fits of laughter. As you know, you were counted amongst his closest friends. John was a voracious reader, a trait he was happy to see passed down to two of his grandchildren. John is survived by his wife Barbara Berg Kinsella of 54 years, daughter Ingrid Amberger (Eric), son Chris Kinsella (Sarah), grandchildren Sean and Tia Amberger and Delaney and John "Jack" Kinsella, and his brother Brian Kinsella. He was preceded in death by his sisters Kathleen and Maureen. At the family's request there will be no calling hours or service. Donations to The Community Hospice can be made in his memory. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020