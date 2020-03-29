|
John 'Tennessee' D. White, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Dickson, TN, the son of the late Joseph and Lula-Mae Knepper White. He located to Schenectady as a teenager. John worked for the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority as a maintenance superintendent at Steinmetz Homes. John's passion was antiquing. He enjoyed the hunt and the treasures he found. John frequented most diners in Schenectady, visiting with friends and passerby's. John was a jokester, who had a big heart and never failed to put a smile on everyone's face. He embraced his family with devotion and love. He was predeceased by his son, Jeremy White on March 6, 2006 and a sister, Patty Luich. John is survived by his beloved former wife, Nina White; loving children, Michael Dunsmore, Tiffany (Gina) White and Courtney White; grandchildren, Jayden, Julianna and Jackson White; a sister Mary Jo 'Jodi' Minotti and a host of other siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020