Jack DeCrosta, age 70, passed away suddenly on October 19th. He was born in Schenectady NY on July 15, 1950. Jack was the son of the late Earl DeCrosta and the late Anne (Morzillo) DeCrosta. He is survived by his son Sonny DeCrosta, his brothers Tom DeCrosta & Joe DeCrosta, his nephews Craig DeCrosta & Eric DeCrosta, his sister-in-law Ellen DeCrosta, many DeCrosta cousins and his very close friend and confidant Davia Batista. Jack deeply loved his family and would do anything for them. Jack graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in 1968. While at BG, Jack was an honor student, a 3 year varsity starter in football and the star in several school plays. He loved to reminisce about his role as JJ Sefton in Stalag 17. Jack moved on to the University of Bridgeport where he played football and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. Jack worked as an accountant for several years and decided it wasn't for him. Jack's passions included horses, hunting and fishing. When Jack "retired" from accounting he began a career as a standardbred horse trainer. His training career included successful stints at Saratoga Harness, The Meadowlands and Maywood Park in Chicago. Jack spent most of his adult life living in Las Vegas. He continued to make his living in the horse racing industry. While living in Las Vegas Jack met, rescued and adopted Sonny Perez-DeCrosta. Jack was very proud of raising Sonny as a single father and always viewed this as his most important accomplishment. Jack was enrolled in the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. There will be no services but Jack will be interred during the Albany Med annual ceremony at St Agnes Cemetery. Rest in peace, Jack. You will be missed by all and we hope the big ones are biting in heaven.



