It is been 50 years today. All of your wars are over, the memories of them are gone from minds, all but, mine. My feelings will never change towards you. Lessons learned via no words, only by example you from you. 10 years of you and I working side by side, standing in political wars with you which I witnessed as a young man, amazed me. To see you stand up to a corrupt political machine to fight for the people in the 9th ward and to see the furor of these unscrupulous individuals try to destroy our name yet to witness the family implode it once again amazed me. The honesty, toughness and conviction which you passed on to me now in my minds eye, and I in turn passed all to my children. These qualities I consumed yet the prodigal son was rewarded intrinsically only, with no memories once was asked IE : What was my father like? a shame. Dad you taught me how to fish, which was the greatest attribute you could of given to me, to survive and to protect myself. We started begging for items from the then mom/pop stores to fill holiday food baskets which I delivered to the 9th ward poor, the now food pantry we set up and ran the Heart fund collection and workers county wide for 3 years. Being a life long contractor and 9th ward president, hired Italian immigrants who needed a hand. When you passed in 74 well over 1000 friends and detractors paid their respects to you respecting your never backing up fighting for the betterment of the 9th ward which was broken up when you left the position. While I was approaching 81 in 2019 I wanted to experience my stolen youth in competing in 3 events in the Vermont and 3 events in the NY Empire State senior games winning 2 gold, one silver and 3 bronze medals also qualifying for the US Senior National games to compete against the best 80 year olds in the US. I can thank you for the drive and toughness which has never left me.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020