John E. DePucchio, 63, of Maclyn Meadows, died peacefully on December 19th at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, following a brief illness. Born in Troy on February 18, 1956, he was the son of the late Ralph and Edwina Gilligan DePucchio. John graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in Kentucky in 1974 and attended the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He enjoyed sports in general but particularly UK Basketball, NY Giants Football, NY Yankees baseball and he also enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing. He was a bit of a fitness buff, enjoyed walking and was practicing Catholic. Survivors include his sisters Cathy(Bill) Sumner of Ballston Spa and Mary Ellen(Tim) Culver of Paducah, KY as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Cindy Nunan. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Funeral Home prior to service on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the and The Community Hospice Foundation in memory of John E. DePucchio. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019