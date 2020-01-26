|
John Eline Hamilton passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center; he was 91 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, John was the son of the late John E. Hamilton and Gertrude (Fitall) Hamilton. John attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, but left before graduating to join the Army and serve his country in WWII. He was stationed in Korea with the 32nd Infantry, receiving the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). In 1950, he reenlisted at the onset of the Korean War and was stationed with the 23rd Infantry, Co H., where he received the Combat Infantry Badge, the Korean Service Medal with (2) Bronze Service Stars and the Silver Star for gallantry in combat. John also served stateside in the Army National Guard for 16 years. He retired from NYS after working 30 years at a variety of agencies. John (who answered to "Dad" or "Grandpa") was a masterful joke and storyteller as well as a military history buff. He loved the simple things in life: animals, children, a good cigar and a hot cup of coffee (always taken black). Over the years, he donated gallons of blood to the American Red Cross, never missing a blood drive. In his retirement, he visited Europe and traveled extensively throughout his beloved Ireland. He was a real character and a compassionate, generous man. He was much loved and will be forever missed by all who knew him. John was predeceased by his daughter, Teri Ann (Michael) Biel, and by his cherished stepfather, Herbert Lundell. Survivors include his longtime companion, Claire Preteau Hamilton, daughters Jennifer (Larry) Finke of Rotterdam and Jill (Franck) Brice of Chicago, grandchildren Angel Rodrigue, Rachel Biel, Lauren Finke, Nathaniel Finke, Camille Brice, Roman Brice, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister MaryJane Sawicki, nephew Jeremy and niece Jenna of Scotrun PA. The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by the staff of Kingsway Arms. In recognition of John's patriotic service, he will be interred at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, where a memorial service will be held later this year. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com if you wish to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020