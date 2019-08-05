|
After a short illness, John E. Montanaro, 85 of Hagaman, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Baptist Health Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY. He was born on September 2, 1933 at the family home in Pattersonville, NY to the late Frank and Mary (Gentile) Montanaro. John served in the U.S. Army for 2 years during the Korean War. He possessed and passed on a great love for animals (especially goats) and a skill of the building trade on to his family members and others. Even though John had minimal formal education, his skills and knowledge had him working on numerous construction jobs, with some as Superintendent. John retired from the Carpenter's Local #357 in 1986. There are numerous structures though out New York State that show John's talents. John always loved to put a smile on a person's face with either telling a story or a quick response. Even at the very end, John was asked how did he feel and his response was 'With My Hands'. John also loved singing songs to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pat of 63 years; daughter, Michele (Bob) Mikus of Duanesburg and Patricia J. Montanaro of Hagaman. He is also survived by a sister, Rose Smith and brother, Sam Montanaro both of Amsterdam, NY; grandchildren, John (Heather) Mikus, Christina (Matt) Norris and Mark Mikus of Duanesburg, NY. Jennifer (Tony) Sema of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel (Lauren) Steinke of Dallas, TX and Carmen (Heather) Montanaro of Rotterdam and several estranged grandchildren. John was also survived by great-grandchildren, Jacks Mikus of Duanesburg, Silvio, Carmine and Meadow Montanaro of Rotterdam, who were the love and delight of his life.; and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his son, Michael James Montanaro. He was also predeceased by brothers, Joseph, Rufus and Frank Thomas Jr., sister, Angelina Scarafile. Many thanks for the care John received and friends he made while at Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3rd Floor). Cremation services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hagaman Volunteer Fire Department, 126 S. Pawling St., Hagaman, NY 12086. Arrangements are under the direction of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019