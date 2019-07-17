Home

Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Clare's Church
1947 Central Ave.
Colonie, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
607 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
View Map
1970 - 2019
John E. Stevens Obituary
John E. Stevens, 49, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019, the result of an automobile accident. He was born April 18, 1970 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, the son of William J. and Maureen (Rainis) Stevens. John was a graduate of Niskayuna High School, Class of 1988. He was a kind and friendly soul who was always defending the underdog. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. A lover of animals, John was devoted to his precious dogs. John was one of the most likeable people you could find and his giving spirit will be with us forever. In addition to his parents, John is survived by his fiancé, Kelly Leonardi; siblings, William J. (Mindy) Stevens Jr., Kevin (Tracey) Stevens, Kimberley (Peter) Namkoong, Jennifer (Mike) Goronsky, Scott (Lisa) Stevens and Michael (Cathie) Stevens; Kelly's son, Larry; 14 nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:30 at Blessed Sacrament Church, at 607 Central Ave, Albany. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019
