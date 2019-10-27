|
|
John E. Vozenilek, 59, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2019, while returning home by train after attending the wedding of his niece in Scotia, NY. Born on June 15, 1960 in Columbus Ohio, John was the son of the late Emil and Virginia Vozenilek of Bloomington, MN. He was a graduate of Mankato State University and was an employee of the Minneapolis Marriott NW for more than 25 years, serving as both a Security Manager and Night Manager during his tenure. John is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Terry Peterson of Scotia, NY; nephew, Andrew Peterson of Scotia; niece, Emily (Gabriel) Ridgeway of Ocean Springs, MS, and lifelong friend, David Seider of Gainesville, FL. He was a gentle man who cared deeply for his family, friends, co-workers and especially those who were less fortunate. As an organ donor, John continued to give to others even after his death. There will be no calling hours, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Scotia, NY. To honor John's memory, his family asks that you share a kindness with someone. Memorial contributions may be made to the Weekend Backpack Program at: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 185 Swaggertown Rd., Scotia, NY 12302 attn: John Feeds Kids. Arrangements by Caring Cremations of Chicago, IL.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019