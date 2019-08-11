The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riverstone Manor
1437 Amsterdam Rd
Glenville, NY
John Edward Shinners Obituary
John Edward Shinners , of Nokomis, Fla. and Niskayuna, passed away suddenly after a short illness on July 4, 2019, in Nokomis. He was predeceased by his parents John K. and Pauline Shinners and his son John Michael Shinners. He was also predeceased by his Uncles Walter, Kenneth and Raymond Manny. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend Mary Lynn Shinners, their daughter Kimberly Lynn May and grandchildren Tyler and Rebecca May. He is also survived by his brother James A. (Marilyn) Shinners; two Aunts Joan Manny and Grace Manny; Sisters and Brothers-- in- laws Patricia (Robert) Wherly, Karl (Joanne) Sittner, Max Sittner and Sandra Moore. A Celebration and Rememberance of John's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Riverstone Manor 1437 Amsterdam Rd Glenville from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Please bring pictures and memories to share with family and friends. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs 4210 77th St. E Palmetto, Fla. 34221 or @ guidedogs.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
